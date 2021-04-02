Advisory Resource Group Invests $1.66 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.70. 1,902,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,463. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

