Advisory Resource Group Purchases 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

