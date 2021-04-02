Advisory Resource Group Sells 534 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America makes up about 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

