Advisory Resource Group Takes $173,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

INFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,761. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

