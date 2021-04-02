Advisory Resource Group Takes $227,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $19,233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.01. The company had a trading volume of 944,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.99 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.