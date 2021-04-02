Adyen’s (ADYEY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

ADYEY opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

