Aegis Begins Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

UMH stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $827.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UMH Properties by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

