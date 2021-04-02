Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

