Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of AIM stock opened at C$5.29 on Monday. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a current ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.26 million and a P/E ratio of 85.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.15.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

