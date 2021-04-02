Air Canada (TSE:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.07

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.07 and traded as high as C$26.58. Air Canada shares last traded at C$26.45, with a volume of 3,426,657 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AC. CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.76.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

