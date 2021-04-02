AirBoss of America’s (BOS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$9.20 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,988,876. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 over the last three months.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

