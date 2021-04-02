Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EADSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 884,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
