Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EADSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 884,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

