Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $17.59 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $17.59 million and $6.97 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00290335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00102186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars.

