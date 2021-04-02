Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $254.48 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and approximately $254.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00280441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.28 or 0.03229983 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,233,493,035 coins and its circulating supply is 2,616,194,150 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.