Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 385,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,344,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

