Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 78,668 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.54. 1,443,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.56. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

