Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,652 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $316.21. 963,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,376. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average of $262.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

