Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $128.53 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,759,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,530,000. Advantage Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 17.27% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,363,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,432,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,266,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

In related news, CFO Dean Kaye acquired 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,722.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier acquired 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

