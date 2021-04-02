Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 741,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,371,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,059. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

