Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO opened at $2.23 on Friday. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -15.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

