Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

AMBBY opened at $48.64 on Monday. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

