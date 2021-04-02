AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Underweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.93.
AMCX opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $83.63.
In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
Recommended Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.