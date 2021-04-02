AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Underweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.93.

AMCX opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

