Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amcor by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.