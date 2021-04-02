América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.