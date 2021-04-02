American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $178,290.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $85.54. 2,179,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,694. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

