American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,722,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

