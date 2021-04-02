American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

NYSE ABG opened at $196.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

