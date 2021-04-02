American International Group Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fabrinet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of FN opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

