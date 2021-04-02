American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.