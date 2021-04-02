Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,611 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

