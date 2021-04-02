Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after buying an additional 432,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

