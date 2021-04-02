Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.10. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.71 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

