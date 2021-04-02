Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16,241.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,209 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

