Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $22.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $51.42. 2,180,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,941. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.