Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.76 EPS

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Baxter International by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

