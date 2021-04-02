Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce sales of $97.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the lowest is $93.44 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $116.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $426.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.81 million to $455.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $485.41 million, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $543.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

