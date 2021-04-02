Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $9.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.18 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Genasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 92,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,328. The company has a market cap of $233.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

