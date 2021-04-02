Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $236.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.46 million to $238.40 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $978.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.28. 741,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,732. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.