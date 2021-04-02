Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce sales of $735.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $764.49 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $725.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 939.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $91,278,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGMS stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.