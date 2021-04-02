Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $136.82. 341,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

