Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Corning stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 3,783,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.