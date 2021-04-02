Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 811,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

