Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.75. Generac reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.80. The stock had a trading volume of 717,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,249. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.