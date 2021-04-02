Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,359. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $742.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

