Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $80.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $81.06 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $83.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $331.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.90 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.85. 319,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

