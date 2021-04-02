Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $7.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 2,374,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit