Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $7.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 2,374,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

