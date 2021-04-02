Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post sales of $188.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.20 million and the lowest is $179.18 million. The Macerich reported sales of $226.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $782.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.52 million to $854.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $811.25 million, with estimates ranging from $767.44 million to $886.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

