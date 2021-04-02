Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post sales of $268.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.62 million and the highest is $270.20 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

