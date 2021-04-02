Analysts Issue Forecasts for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.61 per share for the year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 647,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 333,146 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

