Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMRX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $378,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth $166,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

